By Solomon Nwoke

Minna based handball giants, Niger United and Safety Babes of Abuja handball teams are not taking any chances in ensuring that top the table in this second phase of the Prudent Energy Handball League going on at the Indoor Sports Hall of the University of Lagos.

The United who were third in the first phase of the league played in Abuja compound the problems of their Benue Buffaloes opponents by beating them 36-27. The Buffaloes lost their opening game 21+30 to the Confluence Stars of Lokoja.

Also the women’s group leaders, the Safety Babes maintained their winning streak as they scrapped through the Peacocks of Plateau beating them by 23-21.

Confluence Stars showed their strength against Owena Kings of Ondo as they thrashed them 23-19

On the other hand, the Lagos Seasiders Babes also thumpped the Rima Queens of Sokoto 20-17 just as Tojemarine Academy and Defender Babes had easy ride over Kada Stars and Kwara Adorable Angels with a 10-0 walk over respectively.

Meanwhile, Goalkeeper Obabori Samuel of Tojemarine for the male category and Dorathy Nyagh of Defender Babes for the Women Category emerged the Most Valuable Players of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier league season 5 phase 2.

