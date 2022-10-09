Protesters marched to demand justice for Porter Burks killed Detroit Police Department officers – Photo credit: Blavity News

By Biodun Busari

Scores of people took to the streets on Friday at Lyndon and Snowden, Detroit, the United States to demand justice for a Black man, Porter Burks shot dead by the officers of the Detroit Police Department.

Reports from ABC News revealed that the operatives of DPD fired 38 shots at the 20-year-old Burks who was suffering from mental illness on Tuesday.

The police said he came at them with a large knife and offered the footage to support their self-defence report.

The family and friends marched to DPD’s Schaefer Station to register their grievances and demand justice for the victim.

“Police brutality must be stopped, fire and jail those killer cops.” the crowd chanted.

“We want to know the names of these cops,” said one of the protesters. “We want those released publicly. We want them to be charged with murder.”

Detroit Police Chief James White said this week officers were trying to resolve the situation peacefully, working with only five seconds to “stop the threat” after they say Burks made a move.

“My little brother, he was good,” said Damondo Anderson, the victim’s brother. “He just was going through schizophrenic, you know? He had a little problem. But you don’t treat (somebody) like that – like they’re a criminal, or monster or something.

“We did everything. We didn’t even want him in a treatment hospital because we loved him so much you know. So, we wanted him with us and at home.”

White said his officers acted in self-defence at a press conference earlier this week.

“The officers were trying to negotiate with him and without provocation, he charged the officer with the knife in hand.

The family hired attorney Geoffrey Fieger, disputing the details of the incident from law enforcement.

“I have more questions than I have answers,” Fieger said, earlier this week,

