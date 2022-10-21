By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH the drive to make farmers more productive amidst economic challenges, over 40,000 households in Taraba State have benefited from €10 million European Union agric support and funding under the Food Security and Resilience in Taraba, Northern Nigeria, PROSELL, project.

This was made known by the Country Director, Oxfam in Nigeria, Dr Vincent Ahonsi, during a ‘Year 4 Annual Review’ meeting of PROSELL Project, held in Abuja.

Ahonsi pointed that PROSELL was successful as an earlier implemented project called Pro-Resilience Action, PROACT, a similar EU funded, Oxfam-implemented project, which recorded over 35,000 households in Kebbi and Adamawa States as beneficiaries.

He also appreciated and commended the EU for funding the initiatives, and the Taraba State Government for support.

He explained that, “The Project has been strengthening the capacities of over 40,000 households who

rely on agriculture and other natural resource-based livelihoods through best practice knowledge transfer, household/productive assets transfer, financial inclusion services, linkages to efficient market systems and social protection programs leading to an increase in productivity and improved wellbeing among the beneficiaries in the

80 rural communities.

“It is proven that the PROSELL project interventions have significantly contributed

to improved food security across the communities as more food is produced for household consumption and for enhanced household income generation.

“The project has demonstrated that rural livelihoods can be greatly improved through a hybrid of approaches that aim at building capacities to optimize livelihood activities, facilitate rural financial inclusion, promote women economic empowerment, resuscitate moribund extension service delivery systems, and establish systems for consistent supply of timely and affordable agricultural inputs to smallholder farmers.

“As we review the 4th year performance of the project, let this be an opportunity for us to rethink the fundamental importance of strengthening systems to build resilience

and ensure quality, equitable, inclusive, and gender-sensitive food security.”

Meanwhile, he (Ahonsi) acknowledged and lauded commended the Federal Government of Nigeria including State Governments for creating a conducive environment that facilitated maximal implementation of the projects.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuella Isopi, represented by the Programme Manager, Social Sector and Community Development, EU, Temitayo Omole, the basic expectation about PROSELL is people having access to food in Taraba State.

“The Governor Taraba State visited the European Union Office with some commissioners and they made a presentation, and on the basis of that and the needs identified in Taraba state, the European Union decided to provide this support with a budget of 10 million Euros, which is part of the EU Tax Payer Solidarity with Nigeria to ensure that wherever possible, we are able to make impact in the area food security, poverty alleviation and access to food”, she said.

She added that, “It means we want to use this opportunity to demonstrate that there is a better way to plant maize, plant yam, make money and reduce poverty.

“We are particularly delighted to know that the government is contributing in terms of manpower, and their own support to the system to ensure that we succeed”, she said.

However, she noted that the annual review will help the EU to see that tools and every other thing needed are supplied in order to drive the process.

Meanwhile, the EU promised to see things first-hand and to see how people’s lives are transforming in terms of finances, access to fund, improvement in market, increase in production of crops as the people access food.

Also farmers shared various success stories, impact of PROSELL Project on their way of agricultural practices, profitability and sustenance.

They said the programme should continue as it has made them to achieve massively and are also impacting other lives.