By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

There is confusion in Igogoro Agu, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, as a prophetess, identified as Anthonia Okwor, allegedly took her own life on Sunday over a yet-to-be-identified cause as she did not leave any suicide note behind.

It was gathered that the prophetess who Vanguard gathered, was admired, respected, and held in high esteem by her followers, left her prayer ground on Sunday afternoon and was nowhere to be found until some persons saw her dead body dangling on top of a tree inside the bush.

This is coming less than three days a young man and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, graduate, Chibueze Ugwuoke from Owere Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka Local Government of Enugu State also killed himself by hanging on top of a tree.

A source who identified himself as Emeka Eze, told Vanguard that Ugwuoke had been complaining of hardship, and that the world meant nothing to him anymore but that nobody took him seriously until he took his life.

“My mother remains the most wonderful woman on earth. I will miss you, people. I will die in my compound and you people should please bury me in the compound,” he had written in his suicide note.

However, it was equally gathered that prophetess Okwor, was the founder and general overseer of a prayer ministry at Igogoro Agu community. Further checks revealed that the prayer ministry specialized in chasing away demons from people. An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen stated that “the said victim was a Prophetess. She prayed for people regularly and got them delivered. In fact, she specialized in casting away stubborn demons from people’s life. How she decided to take her own life was a big surprise to all of us.”

Another eyewitness also said that “we were supposed to go see her on Sunday afternoon for a prayer programme. When we went to her prayer ground, we couldn’t see her. We went back to our various houses only to hear later in the evening that she has killed herself by hanging on top of a tree. This is very bad. Too bad.”

Asked if she has complained of anything before the ugly incident, the eye witness explained that “she never told us of anything. In fact, she was the one consoling people who were in difficulties. By virtue of her character and behaviour, she did not complain of anything that can lead her to this ugly incident.”

The prophetess, our reporter gathered was still in her 30s and has been cheerful and jovial before the unfortunate incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe did not respond to questions sent to his phone number at press time. However, a senior police officer in Ogrute Police Divisional Headquarters told our reporter that the incident is still under investigation.