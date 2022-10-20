By Elizabeth Osayande

Project Shelter Wakadogo, a Ugandan school founded in the wake of war and notable for its commitment to provide free school meals, healthcare and a quality education for the surrounding community has won the inaugural World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity while receiving prize money of US$50,000.

The five Worlds’ Best School Prizes, founded this year by T4 Education in collaboration with Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express, is the world’s most prestigious education prizes and see winning schools share an award of $250,000. The prizes were founded to celebrate schools around the globe for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their contribution to society’s progress especially in the wake of COVID.

Having five categories namely, Prize for Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives the World’s Best School Prizes witnessed Project Shelter Wakadogo as the winner of the ‘Overcoming Adversity’ category from among the top 3 finalists, which also included Pinelands North Primary School in South Africa and Escola Evandro Ferreira Dos Santos in Brazil.

Winners were chosen by a Judging Academy, comprising distinguished leaders across the globe including academics, educators, NGOs, social entrepreneurs, government, civil society, and the private sector, based on a set of rigorous criteria. Judges were informed by a public advisory vote in which nearly 50,000 people participated globally.

Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, Vikas Pota, said that T4 Education founded the Prizes to share the best practices of schools that are transforming the lives of their students and making a real difference to their communities. He urged governments around the world to intensify efforts particularly in the educational sector.

He said, “Congratulations to Project Shelter Wakadogo for winning the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity. It is time for world leaders to sit up and listen to institutions like this outstanding Ugandan school.

“Far too many children will continue to be left behind in the wake of COVID unless governments take urgent action to tackle the education crisis. As a first step, they must turn to the knowledge and experience contained within our schools because those on the frontlines of education know better than anyone the change we need to see. We founded the World’s Best School Prizes to surface the expertise of trailblazing schools from every corner of the globe so that leaders can learn from their incredible stories.”

Meanwhile, winners of other categories include; Dunoon Grammar School in the UK which won the World’s Best School Prize for Community Collaboration. Escuela Emilia Lascar in Chile won the World’s Best School Prize for Innovation. Bonuan Buquig National High School in the Philippines won the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action. Curie Metropolitan High School in the US won the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.