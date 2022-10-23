.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A pro-Kashim Shettima political group, the 19 Northern States Movement for Kashim Shettima has promised to deliver the 19 states in the North and mobilize 16 million votes for the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima in 2023.

The Director General of the movement Abubakar Aliyu (Galadima Takai) said in Kaduna during the issuance of certificates to 1646 organizations and associations who have registered under the movement to work for the overall success of the APC presidential candidate in the 19 Northern States, that so far they have about 1.5 million people engaged in house-to-house and door-to-door campaign to mobilize support that will translate into votes for the APC candidate.

He said, in the spirit of fairness and justice, the North should reciprocate the Southern support given to the incumbent President from the North who is rounding up two terms of 8 years, and support Tinubu and his running mate who played a significant role in the previous election.

He said the movement is basically to ensure that people in the northern region are thoroughly sensitized and mobilized to support Shettima who is from the North and running mate to the Presidential candidate who is from the South and who has contributed immensely to the APC as a party.

“We are doing this because we have a lot of challenges especially because Kashim Shettima is from the north and from the same zone as the Peoples Democratic Party presidential Candidate.”

“We want Tinubu to succeed, that is why we have continued to tell our people the truth, when you vote Tinubu you vote Shettima. We are sensitizing women and men, we have kick started the campaign, and we will go to PU by PU.”

“We are in Kaduna and we have selected 1.5 million people that will spare head the campaign for Tinubu/Shettima, they are going to go from house to house and door to door. With this, our movement Shettima alone is going to deliver the whole of 19 northern states for Tinubu in 2023.”

” The mammoth crowd of people you are seeing here came from across the 19 northern states for this program and because they believe in Tinubu/Shettima. Tinubu has made a wise decision by choosing Shettima and by the grace of God and because of the love we have for Shettima, we are going to mobilize16 million votes across the 19 northern states for their success.”

” As you can see we are not sponsored by anybody, we are doing this with our personal resources because of the love and passion we have for Shettima, we have thousands of women and men here, there is no governor, Minister, or any big politicians here, those you are seeing are from the grassroots and they all have their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).”

” As the Director General of this movement, I promise Tinubu not to bother campaigning again in the north, because of Shettima, we are going to deliver the north for him because of the love we have for him.”

“Going forward, we are going to continue to sensitize our people, because all the people that came for this event are card-carrying members with PVCs. politics has changed now; you have to go from door to door to campaign and that is what we are doing.”

“Power has stayed in the north for a long time and for justice and equity that is why we are supporting Tinubu to be our next President. Today we have 1646 organizations, we didn’t give anybody one Naira, we just issued certificates to them because they believe in what we are doing and they also have the capacity to deliver,” he said.