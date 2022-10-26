By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – PRIVATE school owners in Edo state have asked for a review of new policies introduced by the Edo state government as they said some of them were not achievable while the deadline given them to meet others need to be extended.

The Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe recently had a dialogue with private school owners where the new regulations were released and discussed.

At an enlarged meeting of the members National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) drawn from all the registered private schools from the 18 local government areas in the state, they frowned at the new calendar which states that Primary Six and JSS 3 government examinations should come up in March which he said would make the pupils and students redundant in April, May, June, July and August since their scheme of work is arranged on a term basis.

Speaking on the issues, chairman of NAPPS, Reuben Ikponmwen said “We are appealing that the exams should be written in third term, after Mid-Term Break. This will now enable students have full academic benefits. Because if the students write the exams in second term, what would now happen to the whole of second term. Although, Edo state government said, the students will still be coming to schools after they write the exams in second term. You and I know that the students will not coming to schools, if they finish writing their exams.

“Some of the ongoing government educational reforms are good, but there are some areas that we feel like appealing to the state government to look into critically and made some adjustments. So that it should not be we are changing what is good for the bad.”

He said the association also wants the state ministry of education to reconsider the plan to issue identity cards for pupils and students in their schools when the state government is already mulling issuing identity cards to every citizen residing in the state “we feel the ministry of education should allow the state government’s own takes preeminence rather than the ministry of education to produce the ID Card to avoid duplications of ID cards. This and others we beg the ministry and the state government to allow them to go and readjust.”

