The Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said inflation in the United Kingdom, UK, has made most British to be impatient, noting that Prime Minister Liz Truss can be trusted to do her job.

Oboh said the impatience was understandable given the socio-political realities of the UK and the normal British mindset.

He spoke in Lagos against the backdrop of the tension facing the new Prime Minister after a flurry of policies and counter-policies in a bid to handle the country’s financial turbulence.

Oboh said: “The old British popular adage has been suspended this time; it says the taste of the pudding is in the eating.

“We must not bury our leaders alive. We need to, at least, give them three months to understand where that person is coming from, so that it makes it easier to know where that person is going to.

“To be realistic, there are big issues all over the world now. The Ukraine and Russian conflict has not really helped issue.

“Blackouts are regular in Ukraine most of the time now. Even Russia has lost many good soldiers, and Ukraine too.

“Famine is coming back in Somalia and the East of Africa, while flood in Nigeria has taken many human lives, and many more will follow unless drastic actions are taken.

“Actually, England is still one of the most comfortable country to be in,” the ex-pugilist-turned cleric concluded.