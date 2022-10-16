Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has said the coming presidential election would be a tough one, but that the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Bola Tinubu, would win – “by the skin of our teeth”.

According to Fayemi, who would be handing over the reins of Ekiti governance to Mr Biodun Oyebanji today, the electorate would be asked to assess the candidates based of their records.

Read Also: PDP Crisis Deepens: Atiku loyalists dare Wike, Ortom, Makinde, Ugwuanyi

He said these in an interview with Vanguard when asked about the party’s chances in the election given the perceived failure of the Buhari administration in delivery on promises. Read the full interview HERE .

Fayemi said: “On the impact (of Buhari’s performance) our party, we will have to explain ourselves to the Nigerian people.

“We don’t have a choice, it’s a democracy.

“We’ll ask the Nigerian people to look at the leading candidates and assess them based on their track record, character, competence, capacity, commitment and courage to do the right thing on the Nigeria project and then make their choice.

“But I am reasonably confident that when you look at all the parameters and when you do your calculations, we’re still going to carry the day, maybe by the skin of our teeth, but we’ll carry the day.”

Asked what he will be doing after leaving office, Fayemi said: “I want to be a house husband (laughs). We are all instruments in the hands of God.

“For a start, you know that I belong to a party and my party is in the race for the presidency. I have no choice but to support my party to win that race.

“I’m going to reflect on my experience in the last 12 years, a book, maybe two books will come out of it. I don’t know yet, but maybe a sequel to ‘Out of the shadows.

“I will also be spending some time in the universities.”

Vanguard News