President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman, who was discharged recently from hospital.

Malam Garba Shehu, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari prayed for the Emir’s continued good health and strength to continue with his good work to the society.

President Buhari thanked the Emir for his steadfast support for his administration and relentless advocacy for the well-being of his subjects.

The Emir, in turn, thanked the president for his support towards his treatment and recovery and wished him a successful completion of his tenure.

He pledged the support of his people in Katsina to the president in his efforts to find solutions to the problems militating against the well-being of the nation and its people.

The Emir had been away from his people for some weeks in search of medical treatment.

