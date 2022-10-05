Lekki Gardens MD, Richard Nyong

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari is set to confer national honours on some outstanding Nigerians as a reward for their hardwork and selfless service to the development and growth of their local communities and the nation at large.

In a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, all listed recipients have been invited to the ceremony set to take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Shortlisted among the recipients for this honorary rank of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award is the founder and CEO of Lekki Gardens Estate, Dr. Richard Nyong.

Dr. Richard’s visionary leadership of Lekki Gardens Estates has contributed a huge quota in making housing more affordable to Nigerians. With over 15,000 units of homes delivered and 50,000 more in the pipeline, over two trillion Naira in assets managed and over 250,000 jobs created directly and indirectly for the artisans and professionals, he has created a legacy worthy of recognition.

Other notable recipients of this award include; The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi; Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and several other patriotic citizens who have gone out their way to create opportunities for the people around them.

