By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State and Senator representing Kaduna Central, Dr. Uba Sani has said that following the performance of Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Kaduna interactive session for 2023 presidential candidates, Asiwaju is the best successor of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

While speaking to journalists at the end of the event in Kaduna ,the lawmaker expressed satisfaction over Tinubu’s ability to roll out his all-encompassing plans for the different sectors of the economy, while specifically addressing issues peculiar to Northern Nigeria.

The Senator said Tinubu has promised to frontally tackle key development challenges facing the North, while giving priority to agriculture, education and oil exploration among others.

He explained that the APC presidential candidate assured that he would sustain the tempo of the successes recorded by security agencies by adopting innovative approaches to funding of security forces..

“The leading presidential candidate handled the questions thrown at him with confidence. His rich experience in governance and politics and understanding of our challenges and workable solution makes Asiwaju Tinubu the right man to take the baton from President Buhari in 2023. Above all, he is an inspirational leader and a man of ideas.Nigeria is in urgent need of men of ideas and those who can renew their faith in Nigeria and break new grounds”.

Senator Uba Sani expressed confidence that Northern Nigeria will give the APC Presidential flagbearer total support in the forthcoming general election.

“I urge our people to come out in large number and make a big statement in February 2023. Jagaban is the man for Nigeria. He is a performer. He has done it before. He will do it for Nigeria”, he said.

The interactive session for Presidential candidates of various political parties was organized by the Arewa Joint Committee and it was attended by Governor Nasir El Rufai, his counterparts and party leaders among others.