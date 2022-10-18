Maulud

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State and Senator representing Kaduna Central, Dr. Uba Sani has said that  following the performance of Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Kaduna interactive session for 2023 presidential candidates, Asiwaju is the best successor of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

While speaking to journalists at the end of the event in Kaduna ,the lawmaker expressed satisfaction over Tinubu’s ability  to roll out his all-encompassing  plans for the different sectors  of the economy, while specifically addressing issues peculiar to Northern Nigeria.

The Senator said Tinubu has promised to frontally tackle key development challenges facing the North, while giving priority to agriculture, education and oil exploration among others.

 He explained that the APC presidential candidate assured that he would sustain the tempo of the successes recorded by security agencies by adopting  innovative approaches to funding of security forces..

 “The leading presidential candidate handled the questions thrown at him with confidence. His rich experience  in governance and politics and understanding of our challenges and workable solution makes Asiwaju Tinubu the right man to take the baton  from President Buhari in 2023. Above all, he is an inspirational  leader and a man of ideas.Nigeria is in urgent need of men of ideas and those who can renew their faith in Nigeria and  break new grounds”.

Senator  Uba Sani expressed confidence that Northern  Nigeria will give the APC Presidential flagbearer total support in  the forthcoming general election.

“I urge our people  to come out in large number and make a big statement  in February 2023. Jagaban  is the man for Nigeria. He is  a performer. He has done it before.  He will do it for Nigeria”, he said.

The interactive session for Presidential candidates of various political parties was organized by the Arewa Joint Committee  and it was attended by Governor Nasir El Rufai, his counterparts  and party leaders among others.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.