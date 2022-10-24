.

A pregnant housewife, Ilikima Masudu, on Monday begged a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her marriage to Auwal Abdullahi on grounds that he abandoned her.

Masudu told the court that she married Abdullahi according to the Islamic Laws and Customs.

“He divorced me verbally. When he pronounced divorce to me, I was pregnant and he knew that.

“Even though my husband knew I was five months pregnant, when he divorced me, he refused to show concern for my health and feeding.

“When I became very sick and was hospitalised, he paid N5,000 out of the N9, 000 medical bill.

”He refused to pay the balance of N4, 000,” she said.

She also alleged that she loaned Abdullahi N23,000.

The petitioner pleaded the court to dissolve her marriage officially and order the respondent to provide for her, son and baby in her belly.

“I am begging this honourable court to dissolve this marriage officially and to grant me custody of my child.

“The respondent should be compelled also to pay me weekly allowance of N5, 000 for upkeep until I put to bed.

“The court should order the respondent to refund the sum of N23, 000 which he owes,” she said.

The respondent, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Mohammed Jibril adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for hearing and consideration of settlement.

