By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s leading engineering and infrastructure development company, PPC Healthcare, a subsidiary of PPC Limited, has advised members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to pay close attention to their cardiac health.

Giving this advice during a recent two-day Annual Training Programme in Lagos, the Head of Medical Devices Sales at PPC Limited, Bamidele Nse-Jacobs, said heart disease is a leading cause of death globally, and could be preventable through early detection, lifestyle change and management of risk factors.

Nse-Jacobs said a healthy lifestyle lowers the risk of heart attack and warned against excessive consumption of unhealthy foods that are high in sodium, fat and processed sugar.

According to her, keeping blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels in healthy ranges can help as well.

Speaking on other risk factors, Nse-Jacobs said, “Tobacco use can also damage the heart as chemicals in cigarette smoke cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and arteries. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; it takes the body five years to get back to a non-smoker state. During that time, the risk of developing heart attack increases to 100 per cent

“Diabetes and a family history of heart diseases also contribute significantly to increasing the risk of cardiac disease. Someone who has a family member that has had a stroke, heart attack or diabetes, is also at risk because it has been discovered that some of these diseases can be inherited. A diet high in sodium as well as a sedentary lifestyle most times is risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease.”

She warned that if arrhythmia – a condition in which heartbeats become irregular – was not detected early and managed, it could lead to the slowdown of heartbeats and consequently death or permanent brain damage.

Nse-Jacobs advised members of the union to take charge of their cardiac health and carry out regular cardiac checks to ascertain the state of their heart as many incidences of sudden death often start with arrhythmia.

She mentioned that cardiac checks that could be done to detect heart diseases include Electrocardiogram (ECG), Holter monitoring, Cardiac CT and MRI scans etc.

She insisted that the prevention of heart attacks was critical, adding that an active lifestyle and good nutrition have also been shown to be helpful in preventing heart attacks.

