Power oil commemorates world heart day encouraging over 15,000 pedestrians healthy living

In commemoration of the 2022 World Heart Day, Power Oil, Nigerian No.1 Choice of Healthy Cooking Oil has engaged over 15,000 people directly across 3 locations within Lagos State, stressing the need to use Pedestrian Bridge rather than crossing the express road.

It noted that this is important for their safety and to promote their heart health.

The World Heart Day is observed and celebrated annually on September 29, with the aim of increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases and how to control them.

At the visited locations, Power Oil teams were present at the tail of the pedestrian bridges discouraging passers-by against the option of crossing the express road and enlightened them to use the overhead bridge as a safer and healthier alternative.

After a successful completion of the trip to the other end, another brand team members were waiting to receive them with cheers and reward of product sachet for a good job.

Interested pedestrians were further encouraged to burn more calories by engaging in more rigorous work out to win more exciting gift items such as food flask, water bottle, branded jotters and sample products.

There was a workout breakdown chat detailing different activities and the number of calories it consumes.

According to Ms. Valerie Amakulor, Brand Manager, Power Oil “The rationale behind this campaign is to educate Nigerian Population on the importance of a healthy lifestyle through routines in our daily lives. The need to create awareness about maintaining a healthy heart can never be over emphasized as cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are the most common cause of death globally. An estimated number of over 17 million people die from CVD every year. Coronary heart disease or strokes were the major causes of these deaths.

While reviewing this estimation, it was realized that awareness effort needed to go further in Nigeria, especially at different touch points unimaginable, which gave rise to this concept of pedestrian-bridge engagement exercise.

An Estimation of 20 people die in Lagos state from crossing the road monthly in Nigeria, even when the bridges are available for use they still opted for the risky option.

Power Oil rose to the occasion by not only cheering pedestrians to use the bridge for safety purpose, but to also educate them about the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle, at this point, a sample the brand is offered.

However, to further drive healthy choices, pedestrians were engaged to partake in minor workouts to get more rewards.

“It was delightful to see the number of people being engaged today at all three locations, this further demonstrates that a little push might only be required to achieve the right amount of behavioral adjustments towards a healthy lifestyle”, Amakulor said.

