Jos – The President, West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science, WAPCMLS and Team Leader of the Accreditation Team, from the WAPCMLS to the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Science Technology, FSMLST, Jos, Plateau State, Professor Nafiu Amidu has disclosed the FSMLST has the capacity and necessary facilities to support the Fellowship Programme of the West Africa Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science.

Professor Amidu stressed the College facilities would be put in the limelight and if approved, it would enhance the mobilization of human resources at the highest level to support the diagnostic need of the West Africa sub-region.

Speaking shortly after assessing facilities in Jos, he said, “We have been going around since morning to look at facilities available. We have seen what is available at APIN Centre, FSMLST, Human Virology Laboratory Centre and facilities at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital. And so far, we are impressed with what we saw and we believe that the basic facilities to support the minimum training, look feasible. We would submit our report and I believe that the Council would give its final approval.

“Because the Centre is going to support the training of Medical Laboratory Scientists within the West Africa sub-region, we would mobilize human resources to support the diagnostic need of the sub-region, most especially regarding emerging diseases like COVID-19 and other diseases. And you would agree with me that it would be a fruitless effort if Nigeria has the capacity and its neighbouring countries do not. It is for this reason that it became imperative to build capacity across the sub-region to ensure significant progress.”

Also speaking, the Provost of FSMLST, Dr. Sunday Etukudoh noted the dream of about 12 years ago has come to fruition saying, the approval of FSMLST as Centre for West Africa Post-Graduate College of Medical Laboratory Science would improve the economy taking into cognizance that the training would attract foreigners and “the expertise received by Nigerians in Medical Laboratory Science would surely be needed outside the shores of this country and thereby, earning foreign currency for the country.”

He also stated, “In 2010, the Federal Ministry of Health gave a policy directive that this institution should initiate and commence the training of Medical Laboratory scientists at Fellowship level. We were wondering how it will be done because all this while, it was done by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria. More so that the Act for the establishment of that particular function of the training was wobbling at the National Assembly.

“But with the good leadership of President Buhari and effective representation of National Assembly members from this constituency, the Act establishing the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Science Technology, Jos with all the paraphernalia was passed and assented to in 2018. I must also thank Mr. President and Hon. Minister of Health for doing the needful prompting the infrastructure that is in place, including those that were abandoned since 1983. So you can see that we have built infrastructure alongside human resources.”

Meanwhile, the National President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Professor James Damen, who is also a member of the Accreditation Team stated, “We want to build human capacity in Medical Laboratory Science to eliminate medical tourism. Every day, Nigerians go outside the country to access medical care and one of the reasons they always give is that they go outside to access qualitative diagnosis because they are not confident with the diagnosis that we offer.

“Bringing this West Africa Post-Graduate College of Medical Laboratory Science is to build high-quality medical laboratory personnel where they can give a qualitative diagnosis to extent that where it is given, anywhere you go, the result would be the same…”

