By Dayo Johnson

THE post primaries crisis in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, yesterday, unsettled the party in the central senatorial district as a former Minister of State for Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, was accused of working against APC candidates.

Alasoadura resigned from his ministerial position to contest the Senate primary election but lost to Adeniyi Adegbonmire.

It was, however, alleged that since Alasoadura and his political son, Mayokun Alade, lost the party’s ticket to the Senate and Akure North/South House of Representatives seat respectively, he has withdrawn rooting for the party’s candidates in the senatorial district.

However, a group, the Ondo Central for APC, OCA, yesterday, urged the leadership of the party to prevail on Alasoadura to work for the victory of party candidates.

The group, in a statement by its coordinator, Akinsola Olumide, alleged that followers of Alasoadura, who is the Chairman of Tinubu Independent Action Movement, TIAM, were openly working against the party’s standard bearers in the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The statement reads: “We have discovered that the followers of Senator Tayo Alasoadura in Ondo Central and his team, TIAM, are working against the candidates of the APC in the zone.

“It has been gathered that they have held meetings with candidates of the PDP.

“It is our observation that Senator Alasoadura is not happy that he did not win the Ondo Central senatorial nomination of the APC.

“It is natural of him to feel so bad. But we think Senator Alasoadura should not remain implacable. He is one of the cherished leaders of the party and, therefore, is not expected to cut his nose to spite his face.

“We call on the APC leaders to prevail on him to forget the past and work for the victory of all the APC candidates.”

TIAM reacts

In a swift reaction, the General Secretary of TIAM, Mr Demola Ijabiyi, denied the allegation, saying “we cannot work against any candidate of the APC. We are all one.

“The Tinubu Independent Action Movement, TIAM, as its name suggests, is set up to work for Tínubu.”