Arshad Sharif

By Biodun Busari

A popular Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was allegedly shot dead by the police at a roadblock in Kajiado county, near the capital of Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday.

BBC reported that Sharif had previously been in the UK and Dubai, UAE before travelling to Kenya where the police said he was ‘fatally wounded’ as a passenger in a moving vehicle.

The 49-year-old who was a critic of the Pakistani military as well as a staunch supporter of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly left his country in August after complaining of harassment.

Following his death last night, the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) said the “alleged police killing of a Pakistani national” would be investigated as it had sent a rapid response team to the scene of the murder.

“The deceased’s motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then that they were shot at,” the Kenyan police statement said.

Meanwhile, journalists on Monday flooded the streets of Karachi, Pakistan to protest the death of their colleague.

Reacting to Sharif’s death, Pakistan’s PM, Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he was “deeply saddened by the shocking news of journalist Arshad Sharif’s tragic death.”

He also said he spoke to Kenya’s President William Ruto demanding a “fair and transparent investigation. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan.”

