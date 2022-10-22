.

The Founder of Prince Oghenekevwe Okifo foundation, POOF, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), to appreciate God’s goodness in his life has enrolled 15 youths in entrepreneurship skills acquisition centers, in Ughelli, Delta State.

The founder of POOF, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo who in the past have empowered several youths to start up business, took a step further to enroll 15 youths in a skills acquisition program fully paid for by the foundation and upon graduation, they will be given starter kits.

The one-year skills acquisition program covers Welding and Fabrication, Hair Stylist, Fashion Design, Hair Stylist/Makeup, and Computer Training and it’s aimed at taking the youths off the street.

The beneficiaries include; Mr. Tase, Blessing Godfrey, Daniel Oghenerukevwe, Ononibe Oghenevwede Faith Kori Siakpere, Oghenetega Laura, Oyeye Eguono, Amasa Blessing, and Siakpere Ogheneruemu.

Others are, Omote Elvis Ugherughe Oghenetejiri, Akpabio Peace, Paul Onome Loveth, Ishoka Favour, who are all from communities in Ughelli North local government area.

The founder of POOF, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo while addressing the beneficiaries said that the items would serve as a source of livelihood for the beneficiaries, urging them to see the gesture as a privilege and make good use of the items.

According to Okifo, the foundation has been supporting lives in different ways and will continue to support lives, through other means such as cash empowerment to different beneficiaries to set up trade of various kinds.

He said the foundation has also empowered petty traders whose properties were destroyed during the End SARS protest, and distributed books and other writing materials to 10 different schools across Ughelli North, Delta State.

“The foundation has also been involved in Medical outreach at Agbarha-Otor and Usiefrun communities in Ughelli North and Ughelli South” he reeled out.

The Secretary of the foundation, Hon. Desmond Okpako Duke then charged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the items so as to engage others, stressing the need for others to join hands to help empower youths in the Society.