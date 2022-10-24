Victor Eniola-Mark (second right) receiving his certificate from the JCI executives.

The group chairman of Ojulowo Omoluabi Empire Holdings and Senator of the Junior Chambers International, (JCI) Victor Eniola-Mark, has warned youths in the country to be competent in their trade and masters of their respective industries.

Eniola-Mark made this assertion during a presentation ceremony of his certificate as a Senator of the JCI in Nigeria.

He noted that that is more sustainable rather than channeling their strength toward politics alone.

The realtor said governance will not be successful if there are no professionals manning different ministries and agencies for the smooth running of the economy.

Eniola-Mark also appealed to youths to subject themselves to quality training and competitive skills, adding that only through professional skills can guarantee long-lasting success.

He said, “I have always enjoin young people below the age of 40 years to always train and develop themselves. We all have the responsibility to develop ourselves because we owe our future that much.

“A lot of people talk about young people taking positions in government, but while I do not neccesarily chastise those who do so, I will say you should first take leadership position in business. If you haven’t led 20,30,60,100, 500 people and so on, how do you want to lead ten million and so on? We will only be deceiving ourselves.

“The few professionals that we have now are on the ‘Japa’ mission, escaping to other countries but we must know that no one will clean our mess for us,” he said.

The real estate Czar expressed optimism that various industries in the country will have enough youths to drive the Nigeria workforce.

The JCI Senator is the highest honor given by Junior Chamber International and it lasts a lifetime.

Upon approval, JCI Senators receive a senate number, a personalized certificate, a membership card, a JCI Senate pin and additional programming options at JCI Events.

RELATED NEWS