By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A Police officer and 22 others were reportedly killed in a fresh herdsmen attack on Gbeji community and Police station in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attackers also left another 12, including women, with machete cuts and in critical condition.

It was gathered that the marauders, who stormed the community at about 3 am, yesterday, sneaked into the community from Tseke village, a border community located within Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

Confirming the development, Chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr Kartyo Tyoumbur, lamented that the attack was unprovoked.

He said: “The attack was unprovoked. And as at now, 18 corpses have been recovered from the community and deposited in the mortuary. Also, 12 others were brutally macheted. They are receiving treatment in a public hospital at Afia, and among them were several women who were badly macheted.

“Among the dead is a policeman, who was on duty at the Police Station in Gbeji when the attack occurred. They attacked the Police Station as well. Though the attack was probably not to burn it, the policeman who was on duty was shot dead.

“We are still searching the bushes for more corpses and survivors because the people attacked are predominantly farmers and those in the bushes are yet to be seen. I visited the scene with security personnel to ascertain the level of damage and the number of those killed.”

Confirming the development, the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr Wale Abass, said five herders also lost their lives in the attack, assuring that security had been beefed up in the area.