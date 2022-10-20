By Henry Umoru, Abuja

THE Senate, on Thursday, raised the alarm on how the Police Trust Fund spent N500 million to renovate office and procure furniture from the N3.2 billion Service Wide Votes, SWV.

The Senator Matthew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) Committee on Public Accounts expressed shock when the Trust Fund claimed that it spent such amount of money.

When the Executive Secretary of Police Trust Fund, Abdullaahi Bala appeared before the Senate Committee, his attention was drawn to page seven of the document submitted to the Committee on the Service Wide Votes in which it was stated how N550 million was spent to renovate the office with different line items.

The Senate had scheduled the Police Trust Fund to appear on Thursday to give details on how the Service Wide Votes was spent.

At the meeting, a member of the Committee, Senator Michael Nnachi, drew the attention of the Executive Secretary to page seven of the document where same project was given different line items.

The controversial line items are Office Furniture and Equipment, N200 million; Renovation and Partition, N100 million and Office Rehabilitation, N250m.

Responding, the Executive Secretary explained that the office was confiscated to them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia who stood in for the Chairman, directed the agency to come with all the relevant documents related to the contracts on the renovation and rehabilitation as well as appear with the procurement officer before the Committee by next week Thursday.

He said: “Get your details, come with procurement documents and procurement officer before us by next week Thursday.”

