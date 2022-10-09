.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba-Alkali has urged personnel deployed to police training institutions not to consider their postings as punishment.

He gave the charge at the inauguration of some completed projects at the Police College Maiduguri on Sunday.

Baba-Alkali urged the staff of the college to take their assignment with the interest and passion required in any duty post.

The Police chief who announced some incentives including allowances for teaching staff of the training institutions cautioned against abuse of any privilege provided to them.

“When you finish your tenure and go out tell me wherever you want to go (posting), and I will take you there but you have to know that some places require speciality.

“Provide three requests for one of them to be approved,” he said.

While referring to the recruits undergoing training in the college, Baba-Alkali welcome them to the police family and urged them to be disciplined, adding that it remained the bedrock of the Police.

“Police is a noble job that anybody can do but for now we are one of the engendered species; there is no day that I don’t lose a police either killed or maimed but that won’t deter us,” Baba-Alkali said.

The IGP who noted that the Police College Maiduguri was one of the four premier colleges in Nigeria, said the construction and rehabilitation projects in the college was to improve the working condition of staff and trainees.

In his remarks, the Deputy Commandant of the College, DCP Bernad Onuoha thanked the IGP for embarking on renovation and reconstruction in the college and assured proper utilisation of the facilities.

The gesture, he said, brought meaningful improvement in the quality of life of the trainees, staff and college community.

“It gives us a sense of belonging, enhances teaching and learning by providing a conducive environment, these are pre-requisite to institutional growth and development,” Onuaoha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IGP has earlier inaugurated the completed Police Area Command office and barracks at Beneshiek and the rehabilitated Police Mounted Troops office in Maiduguri.

