…it’s a sad day for us – Ukum LG Chair

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A Police officer and 22 others have been reportedly killed in a fresh armed herdsmen attack on Gbeji community and Police Station in Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The attackers also left another 12 including women with serious machete cuts and in critical condition.

It was gathered that the marauders who stormed the community at about 3am on Wednesday sneaked into the community from Tseke village, a border community located within Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr. Kartyo Tyoumbur lamented that the attack was unprovoked.

He said “the attack was clearly unprovoked. And as of now 18 corpses have been recovered from the community and deposited in the mortuary. Also, 12 others were brutally macheted. They are receiving treatment in a public hospital at Afia; and among them were several women who were badly macheted.

“Among the dead is a police man who was on duty at the Police Station in Gbeji when the attack occurred. They attacked the Police Station as well. Though the attack was probably not to burn it, but the Police man who was on duty was shot dead.

“We are still searching the bushes for more corpses and surviors because the people attacked are predominantly farmers and those in the bushes are yet to be seen. I personally visited the scene with security personnel to ascertain the level of damage and the number of those killed.

“When we got there it was discovered that the attackers, who were Fulani militia were still around in the bushes. The security personnel with me advised that I moved aside with the many people that were with me as it was not safe.

“But my findings is that the people must have come from Tseke, a bordering community within Nasarawa and Taraba states. In fact we heard that they had their meeting in Kente another border community in Taraba state on Tuesday and then on Wednesday morning around 3am they attacked our people.

“The first point of attack was a Catholic Church on Gbeji-Anyiin road from there they moved into the community and unleashed mayhem on the people. It is indeed a sad day for us.”

Contacted, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba who appealed for calm said security had been beefed up in the community.

Confirming the development, the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr. Wale Abass said five herders also lost their lives in the attack assuring that security had been beefed up in the area.

The Commissioner said efforts were on to get the parties on a round table to resolved their differences.