By Biodun Busari

Operatives of the Sokoto State Police Command have arrested one Nasiru Idris for allegedly having 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs) in his possession.

The commissioner of police in the state, Hussain Gumel made this known on during a press conference on Thursday.

Gumel said Idris, an indigene of Sabon Birnin local government area was apprehended on October 10, following an intelligence report.

The police boss said the suspect could not account for the PVCs in his possession, adding that he envisaged that the owners might not be the same LGA as him.

“On the 10th day of October, 2022, at about 1200hrs, one of the police detachment acted on credible intelligence, painstakingly and arrested one Nasiru Idris ‘M’ of Sabon Birni LGA for being suspected of having in his possession bulk permanent voter cards (PVCs),” Gumel said.

“Upon diligent investigation, a total of 101 PVCs, of which the suspect could not give an account of, were recovered from his possession.

“It is envisaged that owners of these cards are not only from Sabon Birni LGA where he was arrested but could be from other parts of the state as the police are yet to trace the rightful owners.

“In view of this development, the police in this command is calling on all the media outlets in the state to reach out to the public so that those whose PVCs are either missing or misplaced could come to the Sokoto state police headquarters to check the names on the display at the information bulletin board for claims. Their proofs and testimonies will further avail the police command with more evidence to prosecute the suspect.

“Part of the commitment of the Sokoto state police command [is] towards supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible elections and to ensure the integrity of all the electoral processes, starting from campaigns and ending in voting.”

