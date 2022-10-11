.

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—Four suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Osun State police command in connection with the kidnap and murder of a market leader (Baba Loja) of Ora-Igbomina, in Ifedayo local government area of the state.

Residents of the town had on Friday alerted the public of the disappearance of Oladepo Asaolu, who was taken to his farm by a commercial motorcyclist early hours of Wednesday, October 5.

However, a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, yesterday, disclosed that the said motorcyclist, Sunday Johnson, had confessed to working with others to the killing and dumping of the body of the kidnapped victim in his Asaolu’s) farm.

She added that three other persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of the victim.

“Police operatives in the area after receiving an alert on the alleged murder, with unconventional security operatives, went into his farm at Akisa forest where the already decomposing body was found.

RELATED NEWS