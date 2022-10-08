…1,116 suspects face prosecution in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command says it killed 27 bandits, rescued 393 kidnapped victims and sent for prosecution 1,116 suspected criminals out of the 1,503 arrested in the last eight months in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban Dauda made the disclosure at the commissioning ceremony of the newly built modern Divisional Police Headquarters, at Dandagoro town in Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State on Friday.

Speaking on the achievement of the Katsina Police Command under his watch, Dabban gave the summary of crime statistics in the state from 14th February, 2022, to date as follows:

“A total number of 1,503 suspected criminals were arrested in connection with 1,024 reported cases, while a total number of 1,116 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law in the State.

“267 suspected Armed Robbers were arrested and charged to Court, 304 suspected Kidnappers were also arrested and charged to court. While 393 kidnap victims were rescued from the hands of kidnappers, and 27 bandits were neutralized during various encounters with our men.

“Five hundred and twenty-six (526) suspected cattle rustlers were arrested during the period under review while One thousand, three hundred and sixty-six (1,366) cows, one thousand, two hundred and eleven (1,211) sheep, 271 goats and 10 donkeys were recovered from the hoodlums.

“209 suspects were arrested in respect of 169 reported cases of rape and unnatural offences which have been charged to court.

“64 victims of human trafficking were rescued in six reported cases of human trafficking which have been transferred to NAPTIP office in Kano.

“Six suspected stolen motor vehicles were also recovered during the period under review CP Dabban further disclosed that the following arms and ammunition were also recovered: 12 AK 47 rifles, one Makarov pistol, two locally made rifles, locally made guns, and 7.62MM ammunition.

The Katsina Police Commissioner appreciated the IGP for his efforts on the ongoing fight against terrorism in the North-Western states. He noted specifically that the IGP deployment of more than ten (10) units of both Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) personnel with complimentary operational equipment such as Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), patrol vehicles as well as arms and ammunition to the Katsina Command has tremendously assisted in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state.

