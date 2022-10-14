.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

Kaduna State Police Command has begun investigations to unravel the reason a 67-year-old man was locked up in a room for over 20 years, just as five persons have been invited to assist in the investigation.

It would be recalled that sanitation officers, Wednesday, discovered a man who was said to have been locked up in a room for 20 years in a house along Benin Street, Kaduna.

Speaking, yesterday, the Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said the incident was reported to the Police community health workers, who were on duty at Bayajidda by Ibrahim Taiwo Road in Kaduna.

According to him, upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command ordered that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area lead operatives to the scene and bring out the man.

He said the commissioner also ordered that they should find out from the people around the area why the man was kept in a room for so long.

Jalige said the man had been locked up in the room for almost 20 years, where he ate, urinated and did everything without being taken care of.

“When we went to the scene, we found the man naked, we gave him clothes to wear and brought him out and took him to hospital for medical evaluation,” he said.

He noted that investigations had been commenced by the DPO Magajin Gari Police Division, and would reveal the outcome.

He said they found about five people in the area who are assisting them in the investigation process.

“We were made to understand that the man had children and a wife who was nowhere to be found. The people we met in the compound and the neighbouring houses, we believe, will assist us in getting the true position of the whole scenario,” Jalige said.