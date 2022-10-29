The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Saturday visited the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, in Delta State.

The Inspector General of Police visited the Obi at his palace.

He was received by members of the Obi in Council, elders and important members of the Ogwashi-Uku community.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku took the opportunity to talk about the great kingdom, its significance to the state and contributions by members of the community to Nigeria as a whole.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, also hinted on the security challenges facing Ogwashi-Uku, made specific requests to the IGP.

The IGP was accompanied by the AIG ZONE 5, the CP Delta State, various senior police officers, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku invited the IGP to lay the foundation stone at the Permanent Site for the new OGWASHI-UKU AREA COMMAND.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler In a statement signed by Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, Palace Secretary, thanked the IGP, AIG, CP, DC’S, AREA COMMANDERS, members of the Ogwashi-Uku community and others who visited the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku.

