Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun state police command on Sunday refute claims on social media that the convoy of All Progressives Congress, APC’s, Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was attacked in the state at the weekend.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, the command disclosed that news/video trending on social media purportedly said to be an attack on Tinubu’s convoy was the video of the attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during the EndSARS protest in Osun in October 8, 2020.

It reads; The attention of Osun State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the rounds and video trending on social media that; Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s convoy was attacked by Osun Youths on the 8th of October 2022.

“The Osun State Police Command wishes to inform the members of the public that, the news/trending video on social media was the attack on the Osun State Governor, His Excellency Oyetola Adegboyega’s convoy by EndSars protesters about 2 years ago, 17th of October 2020 and not the 8th of October 2022, as being mischievously circulated.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, psc (now AIG), wishes to state that, the news/video is misinforming and misleading, which is a calculated attempt to cause apprehension or state of insecurity in the state by some unscrupulous elements.

“To put the record straight, I wish to inform you that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not come to Osun State for any program of late at all.

“The CP, therefore, enjoins the good people of the State to disregard the information and go about their legitimate businesses without entertaining fear of insecurity, as necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order is in place”.

