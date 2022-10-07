L – R: Prof Thomas Meixner, Murad Dervish

A former student of the University of Arizona, Tucson, the United States, Murad Dervish was arrested for allegedly shooting dead Thomas Meixner, a don in the same university.

The shooting went down at around 2:00 pm on Wednesday inside the university’s John W Harshbarger Building, which houses the institution’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Blavity News reported that the incident which claimed only Meixner — an expert on desert-based water issues and the head of the department, had left the campus community in shock.

The President of UA, Dr Robert C. Robbins described the incident as a tragedy according to the statement issued following Meixner’s demise.

“This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students,” Dr Robbins said.

Scene of the murder, the University of Arizona

The suspect, the 46-year-old named Dervish, was arrested a few hours later after the incident near Gila Bend, Arizona.

According to the university’s Police Chief, Paula Balafas said, “Someone recognized the [former] student and knew that he was not allowed inside the building.”

“I don’t know what the suspect’s issue was in this case, but if you see something, don’t just say something but do something. If you know someone struggling with mental health issues or anger issues, please reach out.”

The Tucson, Arizona, campus resumed operations on Thursday and is offering counselling services to those impacted by the incident, according to a campus update.

