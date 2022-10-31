Police Command in Bauchi has arrested 68 years old traditional title holder of Galadiman Dass for alleged culpable homicide in Yelwa suburb of Bauchi Metropolis.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, stated this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the suspected traditional title holder, Alhaji Mohammmed Damina, (Galadiman Dass) was arrested for alleged murder of 67 years old Alhaji Adamu Babanta in a fatal motor accident.

“Yesterday, 30th October 2022, at about 19:30hrs, a case of fatal motor accident was transferred from the Yelwa Division for a discreet investigation, it was a case of culpable homicide.

“One Khadijah Adamu Babanta was enticed by one man, Mohammed Damina, Galadiman Dass, 68 years old resident of Yelwa.

“When Galadima enticed her, she told her father about it, then she told the father that the man was waiting for her at the Total filling station,” the spokesperson said.

He added that, “her father followed her behind to the place. On reaching there, the father, now deceased, confronted Galadima through the passenger side of his car, as they were discussing

“Galadima zoomed off the vehicle while the deceased was still hanging on to the car door to a point he fell and was rushed to ATBUTH for medical attention but was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor.”

The Spokesman said: “In a case of a fatal accident, where there is death, as enshrined in the law, that any person engaged in a fatal accident should be detained for 24 hours pending the outcome of the medical report.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that youths blocked Bauchi – Tafawa Balewa highway, protesting the alleged murder of Adamu Babanta.

Wakil said the case had been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Bureau (CIB) for investigation and a post-mortem examination would be conducted on the deceased.

He assured the public that the situation had been brought under control while combined security operatives were drafted to keep the peace in the area.

Wakil stressed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Sanda, called on members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as the blocked road had been reopened. (NAN)

