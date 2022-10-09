.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THREE persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old lady, identified as Eniola in Ibadan last week.

The suspects, who were said to have been arrested and detained since Friday, are currently undergoing interrogation at the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

It will be recalled that the victim was killed in a hotel, name withheld, around Iwo road in Ibadan North East Local Government area of Oyo State.

She was said to have followed some of her friends whose identities are yet to be identified to a birthday party in a hotel when the ugly incident occurred.

Investigations by Our Correspondent further revealed that the suspects are; the owner of the hotel, the manager and a uniformed officer.

A police source who confided in Vanguard, at the weekend, said they would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso said, the investigation is in progress, and updates would be provided accordingly.

RELATED NEWS