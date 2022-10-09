.

Three suspected armed robbers terrorising Kwara State University in Malete, and its environs in the Moro Local Government area of Kwara have been arrested by the police, while 87 handsets, 10 Laptops, and 2 Television sets among others were recovered from them.

The suspects, namely Ridwan Abdulfatai, Ibrahim Ridwan Akorede ‘M’ 25yrs of the Oke Fomo area of Ilorin, and Aliyu Abubakar Apalado were arrested after they successfully robbed students at gun points in their hostels and forcefully carted their properties away.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the trio of Adeboyo Omolade ‘F’, Adeyeye Adebola ‘F’ and Babatunde Hellen ‘F’ all 400L students of Kwara State University, had reported at the police station in Malete that they were robbed by armed robbers in their hostels.

Vanguard further gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama consequently sent a crack team of detectives comprising the Anti-cultists, Anti-Kidnapping, Anti-robbery and personnel of Malete Division with the mandate to break the suspect’s foothold in the area and bring the culprits to justice.

Contacted, the Spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the development adding that the suspects confessed to committing the crime.

According to a statement he issued in Ilorin on Sunday, he said,”In carrying out the directive of the CP after receiving another report of an armed robbery attack, while approaching the suspected hideout of the gang, the team was sighted by the hoodlums and the armed robbers took to their heels, one Ridwan Abdulfatai ‘M’ aged 20yrs, from Oke Fomo Ilorin was arrested by the detectives.

“Consequently, the suspect under intense interrogation confessed he is the leader of a robbery gang terrorizing the Malete community and its environs, stating also that he is also a jailbird.

“He led the investigators to effect the arrest of two other members of the gang, namely, Ibrahim Ridwan Akorede ‘M’ 25yrs of Oke Fomo area of Ilorin, and Aliyu Abubakar Apalado ‘M’ 25yrs, they all confessed to the crimes.”

He also said that efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the robbery gang who are at large while the suspects would be charged in court after the investigation.

Other items recovered from the suspects are One Locally made gun, One Jackknife and charms.

Eleven(11) Generators.

Two (2) Motorcycles.

One(1) small size fridge

One(1) standing fan

One(1) pumping machine.

RELATED NEWS