The Police Command in Yobe on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man, Yahaya Sai’du, who was alleged to have contracted gunmen to kill his father, Sai’du Oroh.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that the suspect was arrested in Gujba, on Monday.

He said that the suspect allegedly hired three assailants who shot Oroh dead at his residence in Pompom village, on Aug. 20.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect paid the gunmen N350,000 to kill his father, a herdsman, just to rustle his cattle.

“Three empty bullet shells of double barrel gun were recovered at the scene and the police began the trail of the suspects immediately after the incident.

“Detectives, acting on intelligence, arrested Sa’idu in Gujba town on Oct. 17, while attempting to sell 30 cows he stole from his late father,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said the police were also on the trail of the remaining three suspects, assuring that they would be arrested soon.

He said that Sa’idu would face prosecution after full investigation.(NAN)