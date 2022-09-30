Nigerian Flag

By Victoria Praise Abraham

I see a new NIGERIA where the leaders all have the fear and love GOD in their hearts, minds and lives.

I see a new NIGERIA where the people are honest, diligent, dynamic, hardworking, purposeful and strong.

I see a new NIGERIA where every tribe and tongue are united by a common goal and destiny.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where everything works, where our hospitals function perfectly well, where our infrastructures are all in place and where water and every other basic amenity needed for the good of the common man is not only available, but available in abundance, a NIGERIA water is not sold on our streets but where water flows freely in every tap in every homes and in all the 36 states of our federation.

I see NEW NIGERIA where strikes and every kind of unrest and hotbed of troubles becomes a thing of the past, completely obliterated from our body polity.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where education is free up till senior secondary school level and where teachers are happy to teach and students are willing to learn, and not burdened and saddled with teenage madness called cultism, presently found in most of our schools as a result of the melee found in all our collective psyche.

I see a new NIGERIA where every professional and every worker irrespective of level and cadre works happily on their jobs, singing gladly as they contribute their own quota to our national grid, happy because the systems sets in place all work, and happy because their take home takes them home and they have leftover to take their banks.

I see a new NIGERIA where power supply is constant 366 days of the year with not a single disruption and where all our entrepreneurs are happy to be in business because the environment is stable, secure and safe.

I see a NIGERIA free of loud sounding, ear deafening generators, a Nigeria free from diesel and petrol buying to power generator that have become a menace, rather than a quick stop gap, in case of an hour of disruption of actual supply of power from our national grid.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where our armed forces, especially our policemen are well trained, well paid, and well respected for the wonderful work they do to keep us safe from men of the underworld who parade our streets, a Nigeria free of illegal checkpoints and 20naira token that can sometimes lead to death if not quickly paid to our corrupt policemen.

I see a new NIGERIA where our journalists, our doctors and all Nigeria workers feel a part of the country because they are respected and given their rightful share of the national cake and not made to slave till they drop by our selfish leadership.

I see a NEW NIGERIA with great minds and souls as politicians, tested men and women who have exceled in business and academics and the likes whose only business in politics is to give back, contribute and serve, true servant and leaders of the people who love the people only, and not themselves.

I See a NEW NIGERIA of great educationists, great lawyers, great journalists, great architects, great engineers, great poets, great inventors and scientists, great artisans, great musicians, and excellent men and women of GOD who are life givers and nation builders who work tirelessly to contribute their own quota to nation building and life reengineering.

I see A NEW NIGERIA

Free from corruption!

Free from confusion!

Free from limitation!

Free from stagnation!

free from destructions !

Free from delusions!

Free from nepotism, ethnicity and violence!

I see the Nigeria of my dreams where peace and justice reigns as king and where prosperity and abundance cohabit as twins in the house of grace to bless all its citizens.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where the Hausa man, and the Yoruba man, and the Igbo man cohabit as one brotherhood, with no suspicions and disrespect for each other but rather a three-piece cord that cannot be easily broken because of its strength in diversity.

I see the NEW NIGERIA Where our youths are energetic, creative, innovative and hopeful of a better tomorrow because of the beauty and power they can see in the present Nigeria, where everything works and life’s good.

I see the NEW NIGERIA free from greed because of its creed. A Nigeria that honours, respects and caters for all its citizenry, especially the physically challenged, the elderly, homeless, sick, less privileged and the helpless.

I see the NEW NIGERIA building its people, giving them a reason to live and be happy. A nation of great people and great accomplishments.

A nation where been exceptional is the norm, and being ordinary is abnormal.

I see the NEW NIGERA where the streets are paved with gold because the road from Lagos to Lokoja, Abuja to Aba are all tarred and every street in every corner in every state is well kept and where the environment is clean, the air clean and the trees around release life and peace every day.

A new nation free from hoodlums, terrorists, kidnappers, corrupt officials, street walkers, child abusers and armed robbers both that carry the gun and the pen .

I see a NEW NIGERIA where there are no beggars, no madmen roaming the streets and no area boys and area girls looking for the next fix, because they would rather be dazed than fazed with many of life’s travails.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where the president is committed to the people and the people alone, and where leaders at all levels of the polity feel, understand and are dedicated to alleviating the plight and suffering of the citizenry, its pride, its glory.

I see a NEW NIGERIA prosperous, great again, glorious and mighty. A Nigeria where living, loving, caring and sharing is everybody’s business, a new Nigeria with a new people and a new attitude and new power.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where hardship does not exist because the environments is conducive for growth, and expansion of all, a Nigeria where the national cake is not shared and looted by few, but rather used

for the collective good of all.

I see a NEW NIGERIA where people live long and prosperous lives, where the death of the young rarely occurs, because everything works and so life is good.

Do you see what I see?

Do you feel what I feel?

My dream is possible.

My vision is achievable.

My aspiration is attainable.

Nigerians I can hear a new beat, a new sound, a new song.

I see a new breed without greed. I see a crop of young, vibrant and dynamic men and women who will create the Nigeria that I see.

These crop of leaders are unknown, unsung, unsoiled and uncelebrated now, yet they hold the key to the birth of our new nation.

They are the OCTOBER 2ND generation, for the OCTOBER 1ST generation have finished their work and hung their boots and we salute their work!

I see the next generation of nation builders, you and I ordinary people in obscure places making a difference in extraordinary ways, because it is in you. We are the change we seek. We are the one to build the new nation that I see.

Rising from the east, the west, north and south and these young men and women, the Josephs, Daniels, Joshuas and Esthers of our generation.

These crop of builders all have one thing in common. They are righteous, courageous, God fearing, trustworthy, ambassadors of our great nation. They are patriots, and they are the light bearers and the salt givers who give light, hope and bread to the rest of us.

These amazons and icons are connected to the greatest and most powerful source of LIGHT in the universe; they are connected to the one and only creator of humanity!

These NEW NIGERIAN ICONS can be found in every State of our Federation and they are rising up to the clarion call to build the New Nigeria that I see!

Their mission is simple; BUILD ME, A NEW NIGERA, A NEW PEOPLE, A NEW NATION’!

Yes! I say soon our new nation will emerge! If japan can arise from Hiroshima, South Africa a country bedevilled with apartheid can become Africa’s first country to host the world cup and America can consolidate after 9/11 then NIGERIA has hope for a better tomorrow!!!

GOD is at word to help birth this new nation without greed!

Will you join in the army today!

Will you say yes to God’s help!

Will you say yes to righteousness!

Will you say yes to peace, power and prosperity in our nation!!!

Let’s become the third ISRAEL of God, a nation with GOD is a majority!!

As we say yes, let us also learn to say NO!!!

No to the old brigade!

No to the bad policies!

No to evil men and women who plot night and day to overthrow our collective wills and powers as a people, never again will one, just one destroy the hopes and aspirations of millions and millions of our people. Never again!

Let’s join hearts and mind and souls to a common goal and a common vision that of building a new nation free from the cabal, free of the melee.

‘’Arise O compatriots.

Nigerians calls obey.

To serve our fatherland.

With love and strength and faith.

The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.

To serve with heart and mind.

One nation bound in freedom. Peace and unity!!!

GOD BLESS NIGERIA!

GOD BLESS OUR LEADERS!

GOD BLESS THE GOOD PEOPLE OF OUR GREAT COUNTRY NIGERIA!

RELATED NEWS