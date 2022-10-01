.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

It was a surreal experience for supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as physically challenged, market women and people from all walks of life thronged the busy roads of the Bauchi metropolis to show their support for their preferred candidate.

The supporters who trekked a 10km distance to the converging point at Rafin Zurfi on Saturday were screaming the slogan ‘we are not only on social media, we are real’.

Speaking shortly after the rally, the Chairman of the Labour Party in the state, Hussein Saraki said he was shocked to see the turnout of the supporters.

“Peter Obi will take us from consumption to production because we are tired of misrule. Just look at the crowd, I am surprised myself by what is happening in Bauchi. The day Peter will come it will be great. This movement has just started. We will take our country by the grace of God,” he said.

