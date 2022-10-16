Photos & videos By Dare Fasube
Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has been sworn in as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Ekiti State.
Oyebanji succeeded Kayode Fayemi, who served as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).
Oyebanji was sworn with his Deputy Chief Monisade Afuye, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillon, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye administered the oath of office on Governor Oyebanji.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other party leaders including Chief Bisi Akande.
Progressive governors present at the inauguration include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Governor Rotimi Aderedolu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.