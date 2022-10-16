Photos & videos By Dare Fasube

Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has been sworn in as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji succeeded Kayode Fayemi, who served as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Oyebanji was sworn with his Deputy Chief Monisade Afuye, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillon, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christianah Afuye taking the oath of office while her husband, Lawrence Aderemi Afuye looks on in the presence of Ekiti State Chief Justice, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye administered the oath of office on Governor Oyebanji.

Parade of men of the Nigeria Police.

Members of Market Women association

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other party leaders including Chief Bisi Akande.

APC National Leader Chief Bisi Akande (left) and APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



Progressive governors present at the inauguration include Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Governor Rotimi Aderedolu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and his Ondo state counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Former Ekiti State Governors, former Governors, Kayode Fayemi, Mr Ayodele Fayose and Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu and his Ondo state counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.