The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shetimma on Friday, attended Juma’at prayer and attended the wedding Fatiha of Muhammad Abdullahi Gumel, Son of Senator Gumel and Kaltum Mohammed Ndume, Daughter Of Senator Ndlume at the National Mosque, Abuja.

