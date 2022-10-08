By Biodun Busari

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday met the former Emir of Kano and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, HRH Sanusi Lamido in the United Kingdom.

Obi who shared photos of his meeting with the former monarch on Twitter said they spent time exchanging views on national interest, vis-a-vis economy, consumption and production patterns.

The former Anambra state governor who said the meeting was a ‘constructive engagement’ appreciated Lamido for his warm reception and insights.

“I met with my dear friend and brother, HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi. We spent time exchanging views on matters pertaining to national interest, nation-building and the broad concept of diversity, education, social inclusion, the economy, consumption and production patterns.

“Quite a constructive engagement. My sincere gratitude to him for the warm reception and insights,” Obi tweeted.

