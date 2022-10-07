L – R: A former Governor of Massachusetts, Deval Patrick, Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi was at Harvard University, Massachusetts, in the United States of America as the notable Nigerian novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie received the W.E.B Du Bois Medal on Thursday.

Obi, on Friday, posted the photos of the event on Twitter posing with Adichie and the former Governor of Massachusetts, Mr Deval Patrick at the ceremony.

He tweeted: “Yesterday, I joined Governor Deval Patrick @DevalPatrick, the 71st Governor of Massachusetts, 1st and only black Governor of Massachusetts, USA. (2007-2015); and renowned author Chimamanda Adichie @ChimamandaReal as they were honoured with the W.E.B Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard University, in Massachusets, USA.”

Seven men and women across diverse fields were honoured at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, the Ivy League institution’s highest honour in the field of African and African American studies.

Other beneficiaries of the honour are artist Betye Saar, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, actress Laverne Cox, arts patron Agnes Gund, and executive and philanthropist Raymond J. McGuire received the medal, according to the website for Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Research.

