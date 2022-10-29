By Biodun Busari

His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was among the traditional rulers that met at the national camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday and Saturday.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor E.A. Adeboye made this known on Saturday via his social media handles posting pictures of the royal fathers in attendance.

According to Adeboye, the nation’s monarchs gathered for two days to have their convention tagged: “The Ever Reigning King.”

“Royal Fathers across Nigeria gathered at the Redemption Camp yesterday and today for their convention. Our Lord Jesus is the King of kings and Lord of lords so it is only proper to align with him.

“It is my prayer that everything our royal fathers have lost, the ever reigning king will restore unto them in Jesus name,” Adeboye wrote.

