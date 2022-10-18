By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Population Commission, NPC and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, have co-hosted a sensitization campaign on the 2023 population and housing census.

Both parties took off from their headquarters in a solidarity march for the coming census and converged at the old parade ground, Area 10, Abuja.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the roadshow, the NPC Chairman, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, said he was optimistic that the roadshow would be stepped down to the State level to complement the advocacy and publicity for the next census.

Explaining, the importance of the NPC/NOA partnership, he said, “The NPC/NOA partnership on the 2023 Census advocacy and Publicity campaign will focus on two main areas. The first is to build the capacity of the National Orientation Agency functionaries to have a deeper understanding of the census methodology to effectively sensitize and mobilize the people for the 2023 Census.

“Second is the field sensitization activities that include road shows, street campaigns, community sensitization and advocacy visits by a joint campaign team of NPC/NOA officials in Abuja and all the 36 States of the Federation, starting from October, 2022.”

He disclosed that the Commission has successfully demarcated 773 LGAs in all the States of the Federation and the FCT and that the demarcation of the remaining one LGA of Abadam (Borno State), has not been demarcated, due to the security challenges bedeviling the area.