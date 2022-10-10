By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi State House of Assembly was on Monday razed completely by out break of fire.

It was gathered that the fire started at the early morning but the security agents were able to know at about 7 am.

The most affected place was the Hallow Chamber where the lawmaker make law which was razed to the roof.

Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara were among the early caller at the assembly complex.

The Speaker while speaking with newsmen said that he suspects sabotage but fell short of where the suspected sabotage might come from.

Asked whether it might have been linked with the recent happening between the Assembly and Dangote groups, Kolawole said that the House will allow security agencies to determine the real cause.

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward” the speaker said.

Details later…

