By Adegboyega Adeleye

The service of songs in honour of Patrick Adebowale Fakoya popularly known as Rico Swavey is ongoing in Lagos as friends and family members of the reality star came to pay their last respect.

Top celebrities and reality stars who graced the event and paid tributes to the deceased include, Alex Unusual; Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; Efe; Teddy A; Dorathy Bachor; Cross;Head of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe, and others.

Photos from Late Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, known as Rico Swavey’s service of song in Lagos pic.twitter.com/yYhjVictGM — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 19, 2022

The funeral service holds on Thursday at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, where the deceased will be laid to rest.

Rico had a terrible accident in a car which landed him in the hospital where he was placed on life support.

The reality star eventually died in the hospital two days after the accident on Thursday, October 13, 2022.