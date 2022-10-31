Commuters were left stranded in the early hours of Monday as commercial bus drivers, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN) commenced a seven-day strike.

Reports from our correspondents reveal that many people were stranded at Satellite, Amuwo Odofin major bus stops along Ogba-Berger road, such as Aguda, college road, among others.

Also, Ijaiye and Abule Egba bus stops in Ijaiye-Ojokoro as well as Council and College axes of the Ijaiye-Ojokoro and Alimosho local government areas were flooded with stranded commuters waiting for buses to convey them to their various workplaces.

Read also: Extortion: Lagos govt, commercial drivers’ meeting deadlocked, strike commences

However, the situation reports from other major bus stops like Ikorodu, Ketu, and Mile 12 area of Lagos was mild as a result of low compliance of commercial drivers to the strike call.

This has also jerked up the transport fares as commuters pay more to get to their destinations. From Ijaiye to Oshodi which was originally N400 was increased to N700 on Monday while those going to Agege paid N400 instead of N200.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that commercial drivers in Lagos State under the aegis of JDWAN threatened to embark on seven days of protest and boycott of services across the state over multiple and excessive extortions by the management of parks and garages in the state

In a statement issued on Sunday, signed by its National Leader, Akintade Abiodun, the Association lamented payment of illegal fees and collection of high levies from their members by government officials, which they said had increased the cost of living in Lagos.

The statement partly reads, “This is to notify members of the public and the Lagos State government over multiple and excessive extortions by the motor parks and garages management.

“The cost of transportation affects the cost of goods and services and consequently the cost of living, which has spiralled astronomically in Lagos State as a result of the effect of motor parks’ excessive and illegal ticketing and tolling at almost every bus stop.”

RELATED NEWS