By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar commenced his campaign in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital on Monday.

The party’s official flag-off rally which took place at the Nest of Champions Stadium was attended by PDP supporters.

Atiku was surrounded by the PDP bigwigs including his running mate and Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal among others.

Meanwhile, five aggrieved governors that have been calling for Ayu’s removal – Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Rivers, Benue, Oyo, Abia and Enugu respectively were absent at the rally.

