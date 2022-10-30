.

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

There were indications, weekend, that petrol shortage would soon be eliminated in Lagos and its environs as the vessel, Largro Evolution, arrived to discharge the product at Apapa.

This was even as the prolonged flood in some parts of the nation hindered the delivery of the product to users in Abuja.

The vessel with 183 metric tonnes of the product, according to Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, shipping position, obtained by Vanguard, weekend, has started discharging petrol at the port.

Checks by Vanguard showed that other vessels were expected this week as the government moves to increase supply to Lagos and other parts of the nation.

Meanwhile, checks by Vanguard showed that many major oil marketers in Lagos and its environs have adequate petrol to sell at between N165 and N170 per litre.

The checks further showed that a few independent marketers that opened their outlets sold the product at exorbitant prices, ranging from N190 and N200 per litre, depending on location.

However, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, the Chairman, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Mr Olumide Adeosun, noted that the situation has recorded an improvement compared to last week.

He said: “There is an improvement. We do need more vessels delivering into Apapa jetty in Lagos so the retailers can better serve the market. If there are not consistent back-to-back deliveries into Apapa, queues may rise again.”

Similarly, the National Operation Controller, Independent Petroleum, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, who confirmed the improved supply in Lagos said: “I can confirm that the situation has improved significantly in Lagos and its environs, due to increased supply. But we have not seen much improvement in Abuja because of distribution issues occasioned by the flood.”

However, speaking at the inauguration of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited facility in Lagos last week, the Group Chief Executive, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, identified the increased population as an additional reason for increased fuel consumption in the nation.

He had said: “Our population is growing. The middle class is growing, thus increasing the nation’s energy requirements, despite all the conversations around energy transition that you hear. Clearly, what is happening today is a massive growth in our economy that requires more energy. You cannot work without energy and I know that facility like this will become very primary in the journey towards energy sufficiency and security.

“There is no doubt that Lagos is the number one beneficiary. Let me put it this way, the largest consumer of petroleum product is Lagos. Anytime we have any disruption to supply Lagos, we panic because Lagos is our biggest customer base.

“Expansion is very necessary but the reality today is that the largest concentration of downstream facilities is in Lagos and we trust and rely on Lagos to have energy security in the coming years.”

