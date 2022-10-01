.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, says the rally by supporters of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, in Kaduna shows the decline of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

He said this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Obi’s supporters, earlier in the day, conducted a ‘one million march’ in various states to mark Independence Day.

Reacting, Bwala said Atiku made Obi popular and “the crowd at Pitobi @PeterObi rally in Kaduna despite @elrufai…suggest the decline of APC in that state. This is even labour, not PDP, Obi not Atiku. The EA amendment has de-mystified governors. If the 2015 APC victory does not humble APC, the 2023 APC defeat would humiliate them.

“That’s all you need to hear from your hero to know @atiku is a leader and a boss. He believes in the Ndi Igbos. He made @PeterObi famous and has said in Enugu this week that after his presidency he will ensure the actualization of the Igbo presidency. Vote the real deal.

“Happy Independence Day. We know many families would be wondering whether there is anything to celebrate; yes there is, we are alive and together as a nation and with a choice to decide our future next year when we go to the polls.

“By God’s grace, the next Independence celebration, you would have a cause to celebrate because you would see Nigeria on a proper path to economic recovery, job creation and a united and strong people when @atiku takes the leadership of the country.

“They kept saying @PeterObi would steal

@OfficialPDPNig voted until they saw the Obidient Lagos rally, then they realized Pitobi is on a mission to plunder Emilokan’s southwest votes. Obi’s voters are all over the southwest, cities, towns and villages. Hahahahahaha,” he tweeted.

RELATED NEWS