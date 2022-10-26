Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has visited Ibi local government Area of Taraba state to sympathize with the flood victims in the state.

Obi, during his visit, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on all flood affected areas across the country.

He also appealed to the government to adopt the global best practice of desilting all its waters to avert a reoccurrence of this year’s flood that wrecked havoc across the nation.

He said, “We are calling on the government to come with interventions, declare all the affected states – a disaster area.

“What the federal government has to do to stop this is to ensure that the waters are desilted.

“The rivers have all been silted and we need to work on them, this is easy, it is done globally, all over the world,” he added.

Obi claimed that several contracts have been given out to fix situations like this in Nigeria, but nothing has been done.

On the desilting process, Obi said by desilting the water bodies, the rivers begin to contribute to the wellbeing of the people, not to be a source of trouble for the masses.

Assessing the level of damage caused by the flood, Obi reassured them of his firm support even as they try to stay afloat in this difficult time.

He insisted that the federal government must send a high powered delegation to evaluate losses because states alone cannot cope with such disaster.

The Labour Party presidential candidate thanked the Taraba government, traditional rulers and other leaders within the state who are giving the people succor during the flood disaster.

